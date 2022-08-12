Britney Spears’ attorney has accused her ex Kevin Federline of violating “the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children”.

Mathew Rosengart hit out after Federline posted videos of the singer, 40, arguing with her sons, and warned Kevin has created “legal issues”.

Federline had revealed in an interview his sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, have chosen not to see their mother in recent months, and revived his dormant Instagram account on Wednesday (10.08.22) to post videos showing Britney disciplining her boys.

Rosengart told MailOnline on Thursday (11.08.22) about the clips: “Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world.

“The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.”

Rosengart added despite the tone of the videos, she had “faithfully supported” Sean and Jayden and “loves them dearly”.

He said: “Whether he realizes it or not, Mr Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect… Mr Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12-year-old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.”

Rosengart highlighted that California is a two-party consent state, meaning both a person making a video or audio recording and the person being recorded must consent to the recording for it to be legal.

He added Britney wasn’t aware she was being recorded in the clips posted by her ex-husband.

Rosengart said: “It was abhorrent. In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things.”

Federline, 44, deleted his videos on Thursday morning (11.08.22), leaving his Instagram page completely bare.

Rosengart said he had been in touch with Instagram to make sure Federline “adheres to its rules”.

He added: “In the meantime, as Britney herself poignantly said, whatever is occurring between her and her boys should remain private.

“We urge Mr Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one.”

Britney was previously devastated by Federline talking about their rift, and posted a series of angry messages on Instagram including one accusing Federline of exposing the teenagers to marijuana.

According to TMZ, in 2019 Federline was granted 70 per cent custody of their sons while Britney was downgraded to 30 per cent.

Federline’s two-year marriage to Britney – now married to Sam Asghari – ended in July 2007, and six months later she was placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold.