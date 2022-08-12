Katie Price claims she is still with fiancé Carl Woods.

The former glamour model’s TikTok had announced they had split, but she said late on Thursday (11.08.22) she had been hacked.

Asked earlier by a follower on her blue-ticked TikTok account if they were still an item the account replied: "No."

Katie later posted: "My account was hacked! I want to confirm I’m still with my fiancé Carl Woods!”

The incident comes days after 33-year-old Carl, launched a furious tirade on Instagram in which he denied he and Katie had split and claimed he was “the best f****** fella she’s ever had.”

Rumours had been the pair had broken up after it was reported that the mother-of-five publicly announced their romance is over while enjoying a boozy night out.

Carl angrily declared earlier this month the pair were still together and raged he was on a “frontline”.

Filming at Katie’s house, he said: “All of you are full of s***.”

Panning his camera to Katie, he added: “Look, here she is. I’m still at the f****** house. All this, ‘Oh we want her shot of him’. Why don’t you all just f*** off?... so no, we haven't broke up, I’m still at her house so f*** off with your b******* because you know nothing and you pretend.”

He went on: “I’m tired, I’m absolutely tired of being tarnished to be this bad person – and yes I am ranting, because you know what? I’ve suffered months and months and months with it: ‘Oh she’s unhappy with him, she’s unhappy with him.’

“I’m the one that's been made a mug of all the time, no one else, and I suffer and I help so f*** off.”

Katie sparked split rumours this week when she was pictured without her engagement ring in a family photo without Carl.

She also came off social media for “personal reasons”.

It was then claimed that she has been telling people that she is single, reportedly going on a solo night out and discussing her love life with onlookers.

A source told The Sun: “Katie was letting her hair down and telling people that her engagement with Carl was over.”

In a statement on her Instagram earlier this month, Katie said: “I will be coming off all social media for a period of time. I need to take time off for personal reasons.

“Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me xxx.”