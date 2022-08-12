Hilary Duff's daughter has hand, foot and mouth disease.

The 34-year-old actress admitted the infection - which causes mouth ulcers and spots and blisters on the hands and feet - "looks awful" on her 16-month-old daughter Mae, and it is the first time she has seen it after her daughter Banks, three, and son Luca, 10, managed to avoid it.

She said on her Instagram Stories: "None of my other kids have ever had hand, foot [and] mouth, so I've never it seen before. That looks awful."

Hilary is currently filming new episodes of 'How I Met Your Father', and she feels "so weird" not being able to be by her daughter's side when she is working.

She added: "I haven’t been able to be with her all day because I’m at work.

"I love my job so much but this is just a little shoutout to working parents who have to leave their kids in times that don't feel natural.

"And it kinda like goes against everything in their body to not be with them in times like that."

Hilary - who shot to fame as a teenager playing the title role in Disney sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire' - recently admitted she is "proud" of her body after giving birth to three children.

Posing nude on the cover of Women's Health magazine, she said: "I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through.

"I think at 34, I’ve just gained a lot of respect for my body. It’s taken me all the places I need to go, it’s helped me build a beautiful family.

"I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position...

"We bust our a** to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can. We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this s***. But I want to work on the inside. That’s the most important part of the system."