Kaley Cuoco staged "an intervention" for herself in the aftermath of her marriage ending.

The 36-year-old actress went through a "super dark time" when she split from second husband Karl Cook last September and although she threw herself into shooting the second season of 'The Flight Attendant', she ultimately realised she couldn't "do everything.

She told Variety: “I’ve been very open about it, because I think for the first time, I wanted people to know that things just aren’t always what they seem. And things aren’t always so perfect.

“One month [after the split], I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all my producers were in there.

"IIt was interesting to say that out loud. And to have everyone be like, ‘Yes, we want to help!’ I’m a working woman, and so independent, and I really take pride in being able to do everything. Well, this time, I literally couldn’t.”

And the emotional subject matter of the show only made things more difficult for Kaley - who was also married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 - so she turned to a therapist.

She said: “Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time. I just didn’t know how to deal with it.

“I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A lot of tears.

“It was the first time that I started therapy — I’ve been very open about that. I started at the beginning of season 2, just because I was going through so much right before we started shooting. It was horrible."

The 'Meet Cute' actress was also dealing with physical symptoms due to stress.

She added: "And I developed a stress rash that ran all the way down my body for three straight months that wouldn’t go away. I literally, like, had fire on my leg for three months. I could barely walk.”

Kaley moved in with her co-star, Zosia Mamet, which helped make things more bearable.

She said: “I really needed someone with me. I was really losing my mind. And then so many of these scenes were so hard to do because they were so hateful, so sad, and so dark, and there wasn’t a lot of levity.

“Like, it was the loneliest I’ve ever felt, and I am not really someone to share that.”