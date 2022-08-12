Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 are available to pre-order at Vodafone EVO.

The smartphone giant has teamed up with the UK mobile provider to launch their latest incarnations from their Galaxy range in a variety of colours and customers can save up to £600 with by trading their old device in with Vodafone's Unbeatable Trade-in with the Trade-In Tool.

In a press release, Vodafone said: " The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 128GB (Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold or Blue) will be available to purchase from £19 a month (£29 upfront cost). Price is based on a 36-month device plan (£25pm), and 24m airtime plan (£0 per month + £6 credit) with 25GB and 4 Xtra benefits including roaming in 51 destinations when you trade in a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 256GB (Grey Green, Phantom Black or Beige) will be available to purchase from £37 per month (£49 upfront cost). Price is based on a 36-month device plan (£43pm) and 24m airtime plan (£0 per month + £6pm credit) with 25GB and 4 Xtra benefits including roaming in 51 destinations when you trade in a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold."

What's more, Vodafone is offering who pre-order or purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 between the 10th August 2022 and 30th September 2022 a full year of Disney+ for free.

Both phones will be released on August 26, with premium delivery slots available now.

Pre-order at https://www.vodafone.co.uk/mobile/phones/pay-monthly-contracts/samsung/galaxy-z-fold4