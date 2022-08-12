Amazon has launched palm payments across its Whole Foods stores.

The tech giant acquired the grocery store back in 2017 and has trialed its Amazon One payment - which enables users to make transactions using the the minute characteristics of their palm - in its Seattle branch.

Ina blog post, Amazon said: "Over the past several years, we’ve focused on innovating on behalf of our customers to make their shopping trips easier and more effortless. We started with Just Walk Out technology in Amazon Go, and we have since brought that experience to new store formats and locations, and made it available as a service to third-party retailers to use in their stores. We built the Amazon Dash Cart, a smart shopping cart that helps customers in our Amazon Fresh grocery stores skip the checkout line and roll out when they’re done. Most recently, we introduced Amazon One, a fast, convenient, contactless way for people to use their palm to enter, identify, and pay—and I’m excited to talk about our latest expansion of Amazon One today."

The post went on to explain that Amazon are planning to roll out the new payment method across several other U.S branches of the store.

Vice President, Physical Retail and Technology, Dilip Kumar added: "Today, I’m excited to share that customers at the Whole Foods Market store at Madison Broadway in Seattle will now be able to use Amazon One as a payment option at checkout. We also plan to add Amazon One as an option to seven additional Whole Foods Market stores in the Seattle area over the coming months—you can see the full list of planned store locations below. Customers who are new to using Amazon One can sign up at any Amazon One kiosk or device in participating stores, and enrollment takes less than a minute."