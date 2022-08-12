Google has launched a new website that will help children learn to read.

The search engine giant - which in the years since its launch back 1998 features such as Gmail, a music store and web browser Chrome - has now created a platform called Read Along, with cartoon AI mascot Diya.

When a user opens the website, Diya says: "Hello. My name is Diya and I will help your children to learn to read. Tap the language you want your children to read. I will listen to your children read and help them when they get stuck."

The website - which has been available as an Android app since 2019 and has been downloaded by more than 30 million users - has a catalogue of hundreds of illustrated stories at a few different reading levels and will act as a guide to their learning once they start to speak into their device's microphone.

Words are highlighted in blue after the children have read them, and mispronounced words will be underlined in red, with Diya stepping in to show them the correct pronunciation.

The only browsers currently supported for the platform are Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Windows in-house browser Edge but others - including Apple's Safari - are set to become compatible at a later date.

Find out more and explore the new platform at https://readalong.google.com/.