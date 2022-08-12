Selma Blair 'stopped looking in the mirror'

Selma Blair "stopped looking in the mirror" after undergoing treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS).

The 'Cruel Intentions' star - who has had a bone marrow stem cell transplant and other procedures since she was diagnosed with the neurological condition in 2018 - insisted it became "too much effort" to scrutinise her appearance and she doesn't think she "missed" staring at her reflection.

She told America's Instyle magazine: "After I had treatment, I'd honestly, like, stopped looking in the mirror.

My hair was short, I was bloated, I had alopecia on my lashes and my face. And it was all so much effort — I sometimes don't see well — so I just stopped, and I didn't think I missed it."

But the self-proclaimed "fashion girl" insisted she has never viewed looking after her appearance as "frivolous".

She said: "I've never thought of fashion, make-up — really, any of our ways of self-care and presenting ourselves — as frivolous."

The 50-year-old actress - who has 10-year-old son Arthur from a previous relationship - has had to rethink her entire wardrobe since her diagnosis.

She said: "You find the things that don't have the buckles or the bells and whistles in the same way."

And Selma has embraced walking with a cane and using it as a fashion accessory.

She said: "I was so happy, because it meant I could wear my heels."

The 'Legally Blonde' actress was delighted to come across Guide Beauty - of which she is now CCO - because their products are designed to be accessible and guide the hand to better and easier application.

She said: "It was a real turning point for me. It was like, 'OK, let's start waking up again.'...

"It could let me dip my toe back in the water of caring for myself in a way and feeling supported."

