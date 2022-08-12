Seven UK cities will be competing to host the next 'Eurovision Song Contest'.

The show will be held in Britain in 2023 and the race is on to find a suitable location after 20 cities entered the application process in a bid to host the ceremony - and now the list has been narrowed to Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

The BBC’s Director Unscripted Content Kate Phillips said: "We would like to thank all of the cities and regions that submitted bids to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. We have seven fantastic cities who we are taking through to the next round.

"Congratulations to Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield - it’s exciting to see such a breadth of bids going through from across the UK. We are committed to delivering a truly unique Song Contest that celebrates wonderful Ukraine and champions British music and creativity in all its diversity.”

The shortlist was compiled based on the on each city's ability to meet hosting requirements and demonstrate they have the "capacity, capability and experience" to organise such a large event in a short space of time.

Each potential host location also had to show how they would celebrate Ukrainian culture at the event as the country's entry Kalush Orchestra was crowned the 2022 winner but it was decided Ukraine would be unable to host the 2023 show because of the ongoing conflict with Russia.

In the next stage of the selection process, each city will have to submit a bid in more detail.

The winner will be decided by the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union - the organisation behind the 'Eurovision Song Contest' - and will be announced in the autumn.