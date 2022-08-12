'Breaking Bad' creator Vince Gilligan has tried to make a video game adaptation.

The man behind the hugely popular crime drama - which starred Bryan Cranston as Walter White and ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2013 - has admitted he took some inspiration from 'Grand Theft Auto' and wanted to work on a similar project set in his world.

Appearing on the 'Inside The Gilliverse' podcast, he admitted while he's "not much of a video game player", he's well aware of Rockstar's franchise and had his eyes on a collaboration.

He added: "It still makes sense to me."

He explained: "There have been quite a few attempts at video games.

"Some of them kinda made it to market – we tried to do a VR experience with the Sony PlayStation VR headset, we did a mobile game that lasted a little while.”

He noted that writers had "put a lot of energy and talent into writing three or four stories for different video games", but they never took off.

He said: "There were a lot of people hours poured into that... Making a video game is damn hard.

"It takes years and millions of dollars, especially when you’re trying to break new ground with VR. It never came to fruition though, which is a shame.”

He admitted fans shouldn't "hold your breath about a video game", and it's hard to tell what will land as he pointed to Atari's flop adaptation of 'E.T. The Extra-Terrestial'.

He said: "The way fans love these shows makes us very proud and it’s very humbling. It makes me very cognisant of keeping the brand at as high a level as we can keep it.

"If you’re going to do a video game, you can’t do ['E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial'] for the Atari. You gotta make it great. Execution is everything.”