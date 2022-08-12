Queen Elizabeth's "iconic" signature will feature on a new collection of Royal Mint coins.

The 96-year-old royal celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this year, and to mark the occasion, Irish artist and illustrator PJ Lynch has designed a set of three £5 coins inspired by the monarch's hands and the work they represent.

Explaining why he chose to incorporate her famous 'Elizabeth R' signature into the design, he said: “I began thinking about how her hands are such an important thing – she is always shaking hands, using them to carry out symbolic tasks like presenting awards, planting trees or unveiling plaques.

“It is how she communicates with hundreds, if not thousands, of people at once.

“It led me to consider her signature, which is so symbolic, an instrument of state when she signs official documents, but also her personal promise and commitment.”

The designer originally began with an idea involving the queen's hand signing a charter.

But he added: “The more I looked at it, the signature was what was most important. I could see that if I focused on that, everything else could be simpler.

“It is ironic, yet understated: Elizabeth R. Nothing else is needed to explain who that is, it stands for so much on its own.”

The three coins commemorate 'Her Commonwealth of Nations', 'Her Charity and Her Patronage' and 'The Bestowing of Her Honours'

The collection can be purchased from the Royal Mint website, with prices ranging from £13 for a brilliant uncirculated coin to £2,865 for a gold proof version.

Nicola Howell, chief commercial officer at the Royal Mint said: “This year marks a truly special moment in royal history - Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“To celebrate Her Majesty’s incredible reign, we are delighted to unveil a unique collection which features her signature on all three coins for the first time.

“As the official maker of UK coins, we’re proud to have struck each coin of Her Majesty’s reign and this special collection pays tribute to her commitment to the Commonwealth, patronage and charitable work.”