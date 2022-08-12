Heidi Klum has quipped that the secret to her youthful appearance is "sucking" her husband's "young blood".

The 49-year-old German supermodel - who has children Leni, 18, Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12, with ex-husband Seal - was asked for her anti-ageing tips and joked that drinking her 32-year-old musician spouse Tom Kaulitz' claret is the reason behind her ageless complexion.

She laughed: “I suck his young blood, is what I’m doing. Like a vampire.”

The former Victoria's Secret Angel insisted life is too short to worry about sticking to strict beauty regimens - but said applying sun protection is a must.

She told E!'s 'Daily Pop': “I feel like we’re never gonna be as young as we are right now, so we might as well live right now.

“I love to live right now, and for me, that is sun and having fun and, you know, just wear sunscreen.”

Meanwhile, Heidi recently shared the bizarre fact that one of her legs is worth more than the other.

One of the blonde bombshell's clients took out a whopping $2 million insurance policy on her limbs, but suggested a childhood accident had reduced the value of one of her pins.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' earlier this year, she said: “One was more expensive than the other one. It’s weird the things that some people do...

“When I was young I fell into a glass and I have a big scar. Obviously I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it.