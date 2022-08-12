Madonna says her son David Banda looks better than her in his mother's clothes.

The Queen of Pop, 63, confessed that it's "really irritating" that her 16-year-old son - whom she has with ex-husband Guy Ritchie - can pull off any outfit, even items from her wardrobe.

She said: “He can put on any outfit and look swag and you know what, It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch.”

The 'Beautiful Stranger' hitmaker - who also has Rocco, 22, with movie director Guy, and daughter Lourdes, 25, with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, along with Mercy James, 16, and nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere, who she adopted from Malawi - also tipped her son to become as big a music star as her one day.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: “He’s going to end up being one of your guests.

“He’s got ‘it.’ He’s got magic. He’s funny, he’s charming, he’s athletic, he’s a good-looking dude.”

The 'Vogue' hitmaker commenting on her son's dashing looks comes after the pair turned heads at the WBA World Lightweight Championship in New York in May, when David rocked a red-and-white dress the new Gucci x Adidas collection.

Speaking previously about motherhood, Madonna said: "[Having children has] reminded me how precious time is, and how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way.

"Really, you have to be ready for anything. They teach you to stop being obsessed with yourself, 'cause they're always there to throw a wrench into the works... self-obsession is not allowed with children.

"The more kids that you have, the better you get at being a parent... yeah, definitely."