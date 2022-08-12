Danielle Green has called for an end to the term “revenge porn”.

The blonde beauty shared her story of what happened when her nude photos were published online by “professional life-ruiner” Hunter Moore’s IsAnyoneUp website in new Netflix documentary series ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ and though she’s happy the programme has shed light on the situation, she wants terminology to change so victims are not being blamed for what has happened to them.

She wrote on Instagram on Friday (12.08.22): “STOP SAYING REVENGE PORN.

“The term “REVENGE PORN” implies that the victim is being justifiably punished. It also implies that the images were created for public entertainment.

“It perpetuates victim blaming and shaming. Instead, use ‘Nonconsensual Intimate Image Abuse’ or NCIIA.

“It clarifies that the images were meant to be private and holds the abuser responsible.

“Have you seen my interview in “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” on Netflix? I encourage you to watch it.”

Since the series debuted, Danielle has been inundated with messages of support, so she’s urged people to get involved with her initiative to help other victims who have had intimate photos leaked online.

She wrote in a post last month: “Many of you have contacted me after watching ‘The Most Hated Man on The Internet’ today to express your support. Thank you all.

“The interview was tough to endure but I knew I had to be brave to inspire the change that needs to happen.

“I worked incredibly hard over the past few months to pull an initiative together, Victor by Danielle Green, to help lift morale for victims and to support an organization that’s fighting for legislation against NCIIA. It would mean the world to me if you could check it out and if you dig it, purchase and rep some of the gear.(sic)”

Meanwhile, Jaya Baloo, Chief Information Security Officer at Avast, a global leader in digital security and privacy, has shared some tips on how to reduce the risk of tech abuse after a survey they carried out with Refuge found almost half of respondents know someone else’s online passwords, with a fifth knowing those which belong to an ex-partner.

Jaya said: “It’s important to realise that as soon as a photo has been shared, you have lost control of it forever.

“It is no longer ‘your’ image, and there is a risk it could be shared without your knowledge or consent, even if you take steps to share it securely.

“Protect the physical device, such as your mobile phone, that is storing your images. The next biggest risk after sharing a photo with someone is losing physical control of the device itself. Make sure your device is pin and/or passphrase protected and if available, consider setting up a secure remote wipe to permanently erase all content if it’s lost.

“While backing up your pictures to the Cloud is convenient, it’s also a risky place to store intimate images, as it can leave them exposed to a potential hack or leak. If you must use the cloud for back-up then make sure you activate 2FA (Two Factor Authentication) on your cloud account.”

In the event of being a victim of intimate image abuse, Jaya advises calling police, taking expert advice from The Cyber Helpline or the Revenge Porn helpline, and considering counselling services such as Mind.Org and Better Health.