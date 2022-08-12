Angelina Jolie was close to tears as she dropped her 17-year-old daughter Zahara off at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday (10.08.22).

The Hollywood actress escorted the teenager onto campus as she prepares to start her first term there in the autumn, and Angelina was filmed getting emotional as she spoke with Vice President for Student Affairs Darryl Holloman and school president Dr. Helene Gayle.

In a video posted online, Dr. Gayle asked Angelina how she feels about being a Spelman mum and the actress replied: "I'm gonna start crying! I have not started crying yet ... I'm holding it together."

Back in July, Angelina revealed her daughter was heading to the liberal arts college by posting a picture of Zahara with a group of pals and writing: "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honour to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Zahara was adopted by Angelina and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, who recently spoke of his pride as the teenager prepared to head off to college.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: "She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud ... Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye."

The former couple are also parents to Maddox, 21, who is currently studying at Yonsei University in South Korea, as well as Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.