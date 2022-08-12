The iconic Groucho Club in Soho has been sold for £40 million.

The private members' club has been a landmark of London's social scene since it was founded in 1985, and Groucho has now been acquired by the hospitality business Artfarm, which has promised to "respect the history and traditions" of the celebrity hotspot.

Ewan Venters, the CEO of Artfarm, said: "As a member for some time myself, I understand the special place the Groucho occupies in London's cultural landscape.

"Under Artfarm's ownership, the future of the club is assured.

"We will respect the history and traditions of the club, and we look forward to engaging with its membership to create a long-term future for the Groucho that builds on its eclectic appeal and maverick ethos."

The legendary club - which is located on Dean Street in Soho - has counted various A-list celebrities among its members over the years, including musician Noel Gallagher and actress Rachel Weisz.

The likes of Kate Moss, Bono, Damien Hirst, Keira Knightley, Bob Dylan and even former US President Bill Clinton have all also enjoyed memorable nights at Groucho.

Ewan believes the club occupies a unique place in London's social scene. But he's also keen to welcome new members and create "new history".

He said: "Whenever the Groucho is referred to, it’s to great names and moments in the past, and I’m a huge believer in looking to the future and making sure we're creating new history."

Ewan has also revealed plans to take the Groucho brand "international".

He explained: "Though no decision has been made at this point, we are an international business with experience operating in Asia, America, Europe and the UK. It would be obvious that in our thinking, we would be looking to see whether the Groucho Club could expand in the future."