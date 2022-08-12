A Pokemon pop up store is to open in London.

The store - inspired by the trading card franchise and video game spin-off - will operate at the Excel Centre in London as part of the Pokémon World Championships for four days only from August 17 - 21 2022.

Fans of the creature-catching game have been encouraged to pre-register for the store in order to avoid disappointment.

In a tweet, the official Pokemon account said: "Reservations for the 2022 #PokemonWorlds Pokémon Center Pop-Up Store are now open!

Reservations are optional and, if you are unable to make a reservation, you can join the virtual queue at the event to shop."

The store - which is opening as part of the celebrations for the invite-only esports event based on the game - is returning following a limited run in 2019 with a reported 30,000 visitors and the Pokemon team previously teased that fans will be able to grab "exclusive merch" while making use of photo opporunities.

Pokemon tweeted: "The Pokémon Center Pop-Up Store is coming to the Pokémon World Championships at ExCeL London from August 17–21! The store features exclusive merch, photo opportunities, themed areas, advance timeslot reservations and a virtual queuing system for walk-ups."

To book an appointment slot, visit https://wb-pokemon.qmatic.cloud/qmaticwebbooking/#/.

All reservations are final and cannot be changed.