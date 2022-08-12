Prince Charles has praised the "resilience and ambition" of young people.

The Prince of Wales has interrupted his summer break to release a message of support for the younger generation in honour of a cause "immensely close" to his heart, International Youth Day on Friday (12.08.22).

He said in a video: "Today gives us all an opportunity to celebrate the incredible achievements of young people and, additionally, allows us to reflect on the impact that recent years have had on the younger generation.

"In terms of the adversities they have faced, it is remarkable to see the resilience and ambition young people continue to show in the face of unprecedented global challenges."

Charles highlighted the fact the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be hugely disruptive for the younger generation and taken a toll on their mental health, so urged people to all to come together to support the world’s future workforce”.

He said: “There has been much to erode the hope of the younger generation.

“Sadly, from speaking to young people, supported by my Trust, I’ve heard how the pandemic has disrupted their crucial transitional years on the journey from school to work and from childhood to adulthood.

"My Trust has found time and time again that poor mental health can become a significant obstacle when young people try to take their next step into employment.

"Young people leaving education do not feel ready for the world of work. They are calling for us all to play our part and help provide them with the skills they need for the jobs of the future.”

Charles - who founded The Prince's Trust, an organisation which helps people between the ages of 11 and 30, in 1976 - ended his message on a positive note to young people.

He said: "It is particularly important that you know your resilience is respected, your determination is admired and that our commitment to you is clear, in order to give you all the chance you deserve."