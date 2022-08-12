Madonna wears grills to hide her 'ugly' teeth

Madonna wears mouth grills to hide her "ugly" teeth.

The 63-year-old pop superstar is regularly seen wearing jewellery over her gnashers and she's now opened up about why she decided to change up her look with customised mouth bling - admitting she worries her teeth don't look very nice.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she showed off her latest grill piece, telling the host: "I just got these new grills, and if I start lisping will you tell me?"

Jimmy replied: "Ooh they're beautiful! I love them."

The 'Material Girl' singer then went on to explain she had the new grills made as a special birthday present for herself as she prepares to turn 64 on August 16.

She added: "They're my 'birthday grills. It's almost my birthday, so I got myself a pair of grills."

Madonna then told the host she has been wearing mouth jewellery for "decades" and explained the reason why she covers her teeth. She said: "People have a problem with my grills, I don't know why ... I just like the way it looks - it's mouth jewellery - and I have really ugly teeth."

During the interview, Madonna continued to worry about whether her latest accessory was giving her a lisp and went to take it out before the host stopped her, saying: "No, don't! Leave it, it looks cool!"

She also spoke about her fashion forward 16-year-old son David Banda, revealing he often gets inspiration from his mother's wardrobe.

The singer said: "He can put on any outfit and look swag as 'you know what'. It's really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch."

