Kylie Jenner was treated to a rare $100,000 Hermes handbag for her 25th birthday.

'The Kardashians' star marked the milestone on Wednesday (10.08.22) and she celebrated in style by jetting off to an exotic location to party on a yacht in the sunshine with her loved ones - and she was given an extra special present by her mum Kris Jenner who handed over a pricey designer bag which is one of only three ever made.

In a video posted online, Kylie was seen unwrapping the huge gift and pulling the tricolour bag from the signature orange Hermes box paper with the help of her daughter Stormi and her niece Chicago West as she teased: "I'm so excited ... what's it going to be?"

After getting the bag out, she exclaimed: "Gorgeous! I've never even seen anything like this before."

A friend off-camera then asked Kylie how many of those bags were made and she replied: "They made three of these!"

During the video the camera also panned down to show off a pair of bright orange Hermes slippers on Kylie's feet.

The yacht party was attended by Kylie's family including mum Kris and sister Kendall Jenner, as well as her longtime pal Stassie Karanikolaou and family friend La La Anthony.

While Kylie has not shared where she's been spending her birthday holiday, an insider told E! News the group have been relaxing together in the sunshine.

The source said: "They have been spending time relaxing by the pool and the beach while having drinks and quality girl time."

The insider added that Kylie "loves that she can bring Stormi along and celebrate these milestones with her".

The brunette beauty is also mum to a six-month-old son, whose name has not been revealed, with rap star Travis Scott.