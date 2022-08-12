Michelle Branch has been charged with domestic violence against her estranged husband Patrick Carney less than a day after she announced they were splitting following three years of marriage.

Police were called to the ‘Everywhere’ singer’s Nashville home at 2.08am local time Thursday (11.08.22) for a possible domestic disturbance, Page Six has confirmed.

Court documents show she admitted to slapping the Black Keys drummer “in the facial area one to two times,” so was arrested “without incident.”

TMZ is carrying a mugshot of the singer.

Carney did not have any visible facial injuries, according to the complaint.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office told Page Six Branch, 39, was released Thursday after she posted bail of $1,000.

She was originally ordered to be held for 12 hours, but she was released earlier “due to breastfeeding infant,” the documents read.

Branch has a hearing scheduled for November 7 to face her charge of domestic assault by offensive/provocative conduct.

Page Six said a representative for the singer didn’t immediately return its request for comment.

The arrest came after she said on Wednesday she wanted privacy and kindness to deal with the break up as it feels as if the “rug has been completely pulled” from her life and she wants to figure out how to move

on with her small children.

She told TMZ: “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family.

“The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Michelle shares son Rhys James, four, and daughter, Willie, who was born earlier this year, with Carney.

They first met at a Grammy party in 2015 when Michelle was finalising her divorce from ex-husband Teddy Landau – with whom she shares 17-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle – and two years later they were

engaged.

While planning their wedding, the singer discovered she was expecting their first child together and Rhys James was born in April 2018.

The ‘Everywhere’ singer said at the time: “Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney.”

A year after Rhys’ birth the couple married at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans.

As they tried to expand their family, the singer revealed in December 2020 she had suffered a miscarriage.

She announced on social media: “I experienced my first miscarriage… but alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress.

“We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire.”

A few months later in August 2021, the couple was expecting again and had their second child Willie Jacquet Carney.