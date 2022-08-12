Anne Heche’s heart is being kept beating despite the actress being declared brain dead and legally dead so her organs can be kept functioning and harvested for donation.

A representative for the actress said while the actress is “legally dead according to California law”, she has not been taken off life support so medics can assess whether she is a match for those needing transplants.

Sources have been reported saying she will be taken off the ventilator in the next day.

Heche’s representative Holly Baird said on Friday (12.08.22) in an email to the Los Angeles Times: “She was declared brain dead last night but has been kept on life support for organ donation.”

Heche, 53, is being kept on life support at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital while medical staffers determine whether any of her organs are viable for donation – which has apparently long been her wish.

The actress’ fireball August 5 crash left her with “a severe anoxic brain injury,” and she was left in a critical condition in a coma, according to a statement on behalf of her family and friends Thursday night.

They added: “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit.

“More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work – especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Heche’s older son, Homer Laffoon, 20, issued a statement Friday mourning the mother he shared with his younger brother Atlas, aged 13.

He said: “Today my brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness.

“Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.

“Over those six days, thousands of friends, family and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my step-mom Alexi, who continue to be my rocks during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.”

The actress is survived by ex-husband Coleman ‘Corey’ Laffoon, 48, with whom she had Homer, her actor ex and father of second son, James Tupper, 58, and her mother and sister.

She was allegedly dating celebrity dermatologist, Peter Thomas Roth at the time of her death.

Heche’s ex Ellen DeGeneres, 64, earlier on Friday tweeted her sadness upon learning that the ‘Donnie Brasco’ actress was not expected to survive.

She said on Instagram: “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love.”