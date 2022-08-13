Anne Heche looked overjoyed in her final Instagram post.

Shared on July 14, it showed the actress grinning on the beach set of an independent film she made with Joey Lawrence and his wife Samantha Cope Lawrence as well as his brother Andrew Lawrence.

She captioned the image: “Good times on set with Lawrence Bros!”, adding a heart emoji to the message.

Anne, who died Friday aged 53 after a horrific car crash left her in a coma, had been shooting a small role in a romantic comedy called ‘Frankie Meets Jack in Braintree, Massachusetts’, which wrapped in mid-July and is expected to be released next year.

The film “follows a couple who fall in love through their dogs being best pals,” according to a plot synopsis by IMDB.

The director is Joey’s brother Andrew Lawrence and the production company is Dawn’s Light, which shared a photo of Anne on camera.

It said alongside a picture of Anne appearing in a film monitor: “Set Life Sunday: @andrewlawrence directing a scene with @anneheche in Frankie Meets Jack.”

Heche added a video from the shoot to her Instagram feed on July 13, saying:

“My summer job!”

She said: “Hey everybody here in Boston, rocking a character, here in Boston with Joey Lawrence and his new wife Samantha doing a rom-com, having a blast and look how gorgeous.”