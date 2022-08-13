Anne Heche prayed to be remembered for making her sons’ lives joyful.

The actress shared her dream of leaving the legacy in a 2017 interview.

She was asked by Access Hollywood at the premiere of her ‘The Last Word’ film: “Since the movie is called ‘The Last Word’ and given what it’s about, what do you hope people would say about you as far as last words go?’”

Anne, who died Friday (12.08.22) aged 53, replied: “Oh… oh lord… oh lord…” before making a praying gesture.

She added: “Hopefully that I made my children happy… gave them a life that they love.”

‘The Last Word’ told of a businesswoman played by Shirley MacLaine trying to control her final days as she headed towards death from a medical condition.

The actress shares 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon with ex-husband Coleman ‘Coley’ Laffoon, to whom she was married from 2001 until 2009.

Heche also shares 13-year-old son Atlas Heche Tupper with her ‘Men in Trees’ co-star, James Tupper, 57.

After being caught in her horrific fiery car crash on August 5, Heche’s representative said on Thursday (11.08.22) she was “not expected to survive.”

She had “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” due to the wreck and remained “in a coma” at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California.

In addition to severe burns, Heche’s spokesperson said the accident left the ‘Donnie Brasco’ actress with “a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation”.

TMZ reported on Thursday that after getting a warrant to test her blood, the Los Angeles Police Department had determined Heche was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the crash.

The outlet said law enforcement sources Heche’s blood test results also came up positive for fentanyl.

But it was noted the drug could have been administered at the hospital to manage pain from the accident.

Following Heche’s hospitalisation, her representative thanked fans “for their kind wishes and prayers” as well as “the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses” who cared for the actress.