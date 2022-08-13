Anne Heche's ex-husband Coleman 'Coley' Laffoon has vowed to look after their son Homer following her death.

The 'Donnie Brasco' actress passed away on Friday (12.08.22) at the age of 53, a week after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles which caused a fire that left her severely burned.

Laffoon was married to the star from 2001 until 2009 and they are parents to Homer, 20. Anne is also survived by her 13-year-old son Atlas from her relationship with actor James Tupper.

In an emotional video posted on Instagram, Coley said: "In the wake of Anne's passing, I just wanted to say a few things. One, I loved her and I miss her and I'm always going to. Two, Homer is OK.

"He's grieving, of course, and it's rough. It's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine, but he's surrounded by family, and he's strong, and he's going to be OK."

He continued: "So for all those people checking in, thank your for checking in, showing us your heart, offering prayers and everything. It's so beautiful. Thank you.

"It's hard for me, it's hard for my family, it's really hard for Homer, but we've got each other and we have a lot of support and we're going to be OK."

Laffoon paid tribute to the "brave and fearless" Heche and hopes that the star is "free from pain" after her passing.

He said: "She came in hot and she had a lot to say. She was brave and fearless, loved really hard, and was never afraid to let us know what she (thought), what she believed in. It was always love. It was all about love.

"Goodbye, Anne. Love you. Thank you. Thank you for all the good times. There were so many. See you on the other side. In the meantime, I got our son. He'll be fine. Love you."