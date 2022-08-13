Denise van Outen's 12-year-old daughter wants to follow in her acting footsteps and is taking drama classes.

Betsy - who Denise has with 41-year-old ex-partner Lee Mead - has told her parent she would love to be an actress or school teacher, and while she is too young to know for definite, she's been having acting lessons and has impressed her former soap star mum with her talent for the art form.

Denise, 48, told My Weekly magazine: "My daughter Betsy is a very good actress.

"She isn't with an agency and I've never pushed her because I am not a pushy parent, but she is enrolled in drama classes."

No matter what, she has the full support of her mother.

She continued: "I am not sure what Betsy wants to do when she grows up, as she's only 12.

"One day she says she wants to be an actor, the next day she would like to be a school teacher.

"But whatever she wants to do, I will support her, and show her the same love and understanding that I got from my own mum and dad."

Denise presented 'The Big Breakfast', played Roxie Hart in the musical 'Chicago' both on the West End and on Broadway.

She played Prudence Wallace for 19 episodes of recently-axed long-running soap 'Neighbours', while she also portrayed Karin Smart on 'EastEnders'.

Denise recently confessed she lied in order to land her dream role on 'The Big Breakfast'.

The presenter started off as a weather girl on the iconic Channel 4 show - but she confessed to lying about having taken a metrological course.

In her new book ‘A Bit Of Me’, Denise wrote: "When it came to going for jobs, I hadn’t lost my creative streak when it came to asserting my suitability for a particular role.

"I wasn't shy about that, sometimes I'd even add things to my CV that I hadn't done."

Denise was willing to mislead the show's bosses in order to further her own career.

The 'Gloves Off' actress - who subsequently hosted the show alongside Johnny Vaughan - explained: "What I did know was that this was a fantastic opportunity, Channel 4 was doing a big relaunch of the show, and that’s where I came in.

"As per, I went all out, fibbing about having taken a meteorological course and assuring them that I’d be able to write my own weather report, no one could ever accuse me of not being a trier!"