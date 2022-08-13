Olivia Colman admits she has to keep working to pay her mortgage.

The 48-year-old actress might be an Oscar winner and star of multiple blockbusters and series, but she doubts her family would be able to survive for long if she cut back on work.

Speaking to Yours magazine, Olivia - who has three children with her husband Ed Sinclair - said: "I would love to do slightly less in a year, but that would involve being paid different amounts.

"Things are going really well. But if I stopped work, we wouldn't last long.

"It's about having to pay the mortgage!"

The 'Lost Daughter' star admits she's glad she didn't get famous when she was young as it would be too overwhelming.

She said: "Later life fame is sweeter.

"Becoming famous when you're young must bring intense pressure.

"It would be hard to stay normal, I think.

"That didn't happen to me and I'm glad.

"If you get an awful lot of recognition when you're very young, I think that must be very difficult to know which way is up.

"I don't know how people cope with fame when they're young.

"I wouldn't have coped at all.

"I got it late, when I already had my family, I'm very grateful.

"I'm mid-40s and feel more able, I know who I trust and who I love."

Meanwhile, Olivia previously revealed she keeps her Academy Award for Best Actress - which she won for her performance in 'The Favourite' - in a "secret" place because she would find it "embarrassing" having it out on display.

She said: "I love it, but I find it a bit embarrassing if anyone comes to the house. It's in a secret place where I do sometimes go, 'Huggggh!' and then close the door again.

"I love knowing it's there, it makes me very happy, but it's for me."