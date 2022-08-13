Winnie Harlow says it's about time she was known for more than just being that "model with vitiligo".

The 28-year-old catwalk beauty - who shot to fame as a contestant on 'America's Next Top Model' in 2014 - finds it frustrating that people spend more time questioning her about the condition, which causes areas of the skin to lose pigment, than focusing on her incredible accomplishments or her activism.

Speaking to America's Cosmopolitan magazine, she said: "I was the first person with the condition to walk the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, I was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, I've graced the cover of countless magazines around the world, and now I'm a global brand ambassador for Puma.

"For me, it has always been about saving money and making sure I could take care of myself and my family.

"The coolest aspect of fame is how many places I can go in the world.

"But still, with all my success, I'm most often asked in interviews about my vitiligo, how I was bullied when I was younger, how I was called a cow or a zebra."

Winnie insisted she's been through far worse than vitiligo and she's excited for people to get to know more about her.

She added: "It's frustrating because I'm also an adult who has lived a full life. And to be honest, I've dealt with way worse traumas than my skin condition.

"To put me in this one small box bothers me.

"I'm grateful to do what I love every day, but I'm excited for people to talk about my next chapter of Winnie.

"It's a new era anchored in activism, balance, and becoming a founder of my own skincare brand [Clay Skin]."

Over the years, Winnie has starred in adverts for high-end brands, including Fendi, Marc Jacobs and Tommy Hilfiger, while she has also starred in music videos, including Beyoncé's 2016 'Lemonade' promo.