Walmart is reportedly set to launch a streaming service.

The supermarket giant - which has almost 5,000 different braches across the U.S - is said to be considering launching streaming service for its Walmart+ customers and has had discussions with "major media companies" about the supposed project.

A source told The New York Times: "Walmart has held discussions with major media companies about including streaming entertainment in its membership service in an effort to extend its relationship with customers beyond its brick-and-mortar stores."

Another source explained to the outlet that the grocery store has been in touch with executives from streaming giants such as Paramount+, Disney+ and Comcast as they wonder which TV shows and movies would be most suitable to its brand.

According to the article. the people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions were said to be private.

Walmart_ is a paid subscription service that offers customers a host of benefits such as free grocery delivery as well as special prices on fuel for a cost of $12.95 per month or $98 per year.