Disney’s streaming services surpass 152.1 million subscribers.

The Walt Disney Company hit the milestone among all their offerings - including Hulu and Disney Plus - after they added 14.4 million users during the third quarter of the financial year.

Bob Chapek, the corporation’s CEO said: “We had an excellent quarter, with our world-class creative and business teams powering outstanding performance at our domestic theme parks, big increases in live-sports viewership and significant subscriber growth at our streaming services.”

The service experienced most of their growth in markets outside North America after they accrued six million new users.

In India and Southeast Asia - where they operate the Disney Plus Hotstar service - they picked up an additional 8.3 million subscribers.

Along with the landmark success, they also announced that they were intending on raising the price of their cheaper model to $10.99 in December, an increase of $3, in preparation of their new ad-supported model, which will cost $7.99.

This news comes after their competition, Netflix - who have made a record number of staff redundant and cut much of their content - have tried to increase their falling subscriber numbers with similar means. In response, they have sought to clamp down on account sharing across households and have teased the development of an ad-supported model with support from fellow tech giant, Microsoft.

Greg Peter’s, boss of the streamer said: "It’s very early days and we have much to work through. But our long-term goal is clear: more choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life."