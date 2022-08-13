Susan George feels "privileged to have known" Dame Olivia Newton-John.

The 72-year-old actress was lifelong friends with the 'Grease' star - who passed away at the age of 73 this week - and explained how the Newton-John's success "filled my heart and head with pride".

Detailing OIivia's rise to global fame thanks to her role as Sandy Olsson in the iconic 1978 film, Susan wrote in the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I was with her through the making, and at the premiere in London and when our stretch limo was mobbed, she was staggered and playfully humbled by all the amazing attention. Did she ever know how beautiful she was? No, never, and that was part of her magic."

Susan also revealed that the 'Xanadu' singer had a "sort of acceptance" when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and knew that she could use her battle with the disease as "platform to help others".

The 'Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry' star also detailed the final conversation she had with Olivia before the star passed away from the illness.

Susan recalled: "We spoke a few weeks ago and had the longest talk about times past and present, laughed a lot and I worried that it might have been too tiring, but she insisted not.

"She seemed to have things she wanted to get out and share and I will always treasure what was devastatingly to be our last conversation."

George concluded her tribute with a kind words for her "generously spirited" friend.

She said: "For me, I just feel privileged to have known her as a friend, loved her and been a part of it all. Her light for one tiny moment may have been dimmed but is now shining somewhere brighter than ever."