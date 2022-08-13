Jesy Nelson "cried like a baby" while listening to her new album.

The 31-year-old singer - who shot to fame as part of Little Mix - is preparing to release her debut solo record, and Jesy has confessed to being overcome with emotion as she listened to her new tunes.

Jesy - who left Little Mix in 2020 - wrote on her Instagram Story: "Just sat here listening to my album in the car and I've literally cried my eyes out like a baby.

"I've honestly never felt more proud. I cannot wait to share it with you guys.

"There's things I've written on there that I've never, ever spoken about, I've poured my heart and soul into this and hope you love it as much as I do and the people that have worked just as hard on it with me."

Jesy starred in Little Mix alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

The group were formed on 'The X Factor' in 2011, and Jesy confessed to having had "the most incredible time" in the chart-topping group.

Despite this, Jesy said in a statement: "I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard."

The pop star explained that she made her decision "after much consideration and with a heavy heart".

She added at the time: "I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy."

Jesy's former bandmates - who are currently on a hiatus - also voiced their support for her decision.

They said: "We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans.

"We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being."