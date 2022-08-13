Mindy Kaling feels most comfortable writing about "strivers and dorks".

The 43-year-old star is a huge fan of the X-rated drama series 'Euphoria' - which stars the likes of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi - but Mindy doubts she could write a similar type of TV show.

Mindy - who has co-created 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' and 'Never Have I Ever' - explained: "I love 'Euphoria' and I think [creator] Sam [Levinson] is like a genius. I think he has a lot to say about things like sex and drug use and addiction and those are incredibly interesting, but we don’t have a ton of experience in that.

"I watch that show on the edge of my seat, vicariously, but I feel like nerds lusting over guys is more what we feel comfortable writing about so that’s why we do this. We write about strivers and dorks and people who are underestimated."

Mindy's 'Never Have I Ever' co-creator, Lang Fisher, agrees that they're both suited to making a particular type of comedy.

Lang, 42, told The Hollywood Reporter: "Mindy and I are not cool enough to write 'Euphoria'.

"I can’t imagine us ever like, ‘Alright now she goes and does heroin.’ We operate pretty succinctly and safely in the TV-14 space, and also we weren’t like 'Euphoria' teens. Mindy and I were goody-goodies who were dorks and maybe each had like half a boyfriend."

Despite this, Mindy admits that the success of 'Crazy Rich Asians' has changed her mindset over recent years.

The actress - whose parents are from India - said: "We saw 'Crazy Rich Asians' three or four years ago and it was like, ‘Oh my god, Henry Golding is to be lusted after.’ It’s just inspiring. It’s like, ‘Oh we can do that too'.

"They’re out there, and if I can help showcase some handsome love interests and help some heartthrobs along the way, I feel good about it."