Daniel Kaluuya thinks movie-making is a "graft".

The 33-year-old actor admits that shooting a film isn't as glamorous as most fans would think.

The London-born star - who has appeared in movies such as 'Get Out' and 'Black Panther' - explained: "Glamour is how you sell the film, but the reality is it's a job.

"You're making something that doesn't exist, so that's always challenging, you know? It's always a graft."

Daniel also observed that there are lots of people who work behind the camera who don't get the credit they deserve.

He said: "There are so many people that go into making a film - there's the grips, there's the camera department, there's the sound, there's so much kind of graft."

Daniel stars alongside Keke Palmer in the Jordan Peele-directed 'Nope'.

And Keke, 28, agrees with the assessment of her co-star.

The actress - whose other film credits include 'Lightyear', 'Hustlers' and 'Ice Age: Collision Course' - told Sky News: "There are a lot of people that are forgotten, and they're only forgotten because everything they do is not on film.

"How we believe that something isn't happening or something isn't valid because you don't see it filmed - I think that is also so much of what it's about, is sometimes the best moments you're not going to catch on camera, you know, and that happens a lot in film.

"You don't see the best moments - you just see the part that we captured."

Meanwhile, Daniel previously revealed that his mum wanted him to pursue a more stable career.

The actor has already enjoyed huge success, but his family were initially unconvinced about his ambitions.

He shared: "The thing is, actors are always freelancers. There’s an inconsistency that makes her uncomfortable. There are times when I need to not work for a while, and that's just worrying for a mum to hear."