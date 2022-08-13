Sir Rod Stewart has won his battle with his local council.

The 77-year-old singer has clashed with Essex County Council over the state of his local roads, with Rod previously moaning that potholes were damaging his Ferrari - and the local council have now agreed to relay the surface.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It seems his publicity has finally shamed the council into fixing the road.

"Sir Rod is going to be absolutely chuffed. Good for him."

In March, Rod took to social media in a bid to highlight the issue.

The chart-topping musician filmed himself fixing potholes and complaining about the state of the roads in his neighbourhood.

In one of the videos posted on Instagram, he said: "People are bashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tyre. My Ferrari can't go through here at all."

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker explained that the road had been in a state of disrepair "for ages" and so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

He said: "This is the state of the road near where I live in Harlow and it's been like this for ages. So me and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves."

In response, an Essex County Council cabinet member promised to investigate the issue.

Lee Scott, a cabinet member for Highways Maintenance at Essex County Council, said he'd only just been made aware of the problem but he pledged to "rectify" the situation.

He said: "This was brought to my attention this morning, and I have asked for an officer report as quickly as possible. I will endeavour to rectify it."

Lee also urged other people not to try to repair potholes themselves.

He explained: "You can't take matters into your own hands.

"People must always report potholes to the council and we will fix anything that's dangerous."