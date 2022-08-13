Chrissy Metz thinks music and acting are "so similar".

The 41-year-old actress is taking her musical talents on tour, and Chrissy thinks there are actually lots of similarities between singing and acting.

Chrissy - who played Kate Pearson in 'This Is Us' - shared: "I love acting and telling stories and relating to the characters, and then helping other people relate to them, but music and acting are so similar. Acting is really a song without actual instrumentation behind it. A monologue is a song - it's just a story that we're all telling."

Chrissy is best-known for her acting talents, but she's actually been working on her music for a long time.

She told PEOPLE: "Some people don't know that I've been going back and forth to Nashville for, gosh, five years now - ever since the second season of 'This Is Us'.

"I met Jason Halpert - who was Kelly Clarkson's musical director - and he said, 'I don't know how to say this to you but literally a voice is telling me to ask you about music.' I was like, 'Oh my gosh … I want to sing country music.' I got to write with some incredible songwriters, and I realised, 'Oh, this is what I want to do.'

"I'm so happy in a writers' room collaborating with people I've never met before and four hours later having a song that could completely change someone's life."

Chrissy is also taking lessons from her acting work into her music.

She said: "Being able to grow my confidence and my vulnerability in a very deep way through the show has made me only want to share my heart and soul in a very real way, as opposed to just doing it through a character.

"The music is really about feeling through the healing and getting on the other side of it."