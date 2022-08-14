Denise Dowse dies aged 64

Denise Dowse has died.

The 64-year-old actress - who is best known for her 10-year stint as Vice-Principal Yvonne Teasley on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and as Dr. Rhonda Pyne on 'Insecure' - was hospitalised earlier this month after contracting meningitis, and her sister Tracey has now confirmed she passed away on 13 August age 64.

Tracey wrote on her sister's Instagram account: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life.

"Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers."

Tracey had previously revealed her sister was in a coma and doctors had no idea when she would regain consciousness.

She announced last weekend: "As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and up lifting. I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it. As many of you know I am a private person. So this is hard for me.

"I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse . She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.

"She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated. I have been reading your comments and want to acknowledge everyone’s comments. I will not be responding to your texts as I do not want you to think it is coming from her at this time.(sic)"

