Brett Goldstein only had two weeks to prepare for his cameo in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

The 'Ted Lasso' actor makes a brief appearance as Hercules in the mid-credits scene of the recent Marvel blockbuster and he admitted he thought studio executives and director Taika Waititi were joking when he approached him about the role.

He told The Playlist: “It was literally out of the blue one night, and I was very busy, and it was like, ‘Can you make time for a Zoom?’ ‘Yes, sure.’ And they go on Zoom, and they just told me what you see in the film, which is they sort of opened with, ‘So Russell Crowe is Zeus,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, OK, go on.’ And blah, blah, blah.

"And then they turn around, and they reveal, ‘It’s Hercules; it’s you.’ And I went, ‘What?’ Just like, ‘Are you serious? Are you f**king with me? Is this a wind-up?’ So yeah, it was as surprising to me as I think it has been to other people."

Brett admitted he was concerned he wouldn't be in the shape that was required for the role in such a short space of time.

He continued: "I said, ‘You know I’m basically like a skinny comedian?’

"I said, ‘When is this filming?’ It was like in two weeks, and I was like, ‘I mean, I’ll do my best, but two weeks feels…’

“I said, ‘He doesn’t have to be as big as Thor, does he?’ And look, on the day, I mean, I’m doing 400 pushups that day. I was fit to explode. I did the best I could on that day, yeah.”

But Brett, who is also a writer, enjoyed being involved with the film, though he's unsure if it will lead to further appearances in the MCU.

He said: "[It was an experience] I haven’t had for a long time, where I had no involvement in the behind-the-scenes of it.

"Look, you’re in f***ing good hands. They make really good s***. Do you know what I mean? And Taika Waititi’s f***ing brilliant, so it was like, ‘I’m in the best hands possible.’

"But it’s amazing. Who knows if anything will come of it? Who knows, but it was a fun thing to do, and I’m pleased that people seem to have enjoyed it.”

And the 42-year-old actor joked he'll definitely be in shape if Marvel call again.

He quipped: “I’m going to eat 30 chickens a day from now on. It will be fine.”