OnlyFans bribed Meta to sabotage competitors content by labelling it as terrorism , a legal case alleges.

The subscription-based social media site - which is often used to share explicit content - is currently fighting a legal battle that accuses them of getting Instagram to “shadowban” by marking it as terrorism other adult performer’s content on the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform.

Millberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, a law firm representing the plaintiffs found a list of more than 21,000 Instagram accounts that they claim were unjustifiably deemed as promoting extremist terrorism, according to the New York Post.

Alana Evans, one of the adult performers involved in the case, expressed being “outraged” after getting the label.

She told the tabloid: “When I heard my content may be listed on the terror watch list, I was outraged. It affected my income when my social media traffic dropped significantly.”

Alana and the others believe they were included on a database of terror-associated accounts managed by Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, an international non-government organisation, which is intended to stop the dissemination of content inciting terrorism.

In response to the case, the site said: “We are aware that these cases have been filed. We are not aware of any evidence which supports these allegations.”

OnlyFans’ owner Leonid Radvinsky has been named in the court documents and they reportedly were able to squash competition through this and similar action via their parent company, Fenix International.

They - who post on the rival site FanCentro - alleged that the cooperation between OnlyFans and Instagram has been ongoing since 2018.