Jennifer Lopez has told Britney Spears to "stay strong."

The 40-year-old pop star has become embroiled in an ongoing feud with her ex-husband Keven Federline - with whom she has Sean, 16, and 15-year-old Preston - after he claimed to media outlets that her sons had "chosen" not to see her in recent weeks and took to social media on Saturday (13.06.22) to urge her followers to take advice J. Lo gave to her fans ahead of her Super Bowl performance in 2020.

Alongside an image of the pair posing together at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, Britney wrote on Instagram: "As Jennifer Lopez once said 'You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice'. I'm here to share that freedom is a state of mind! In a world where you have the right to use your feet…heart… mouth… eyes…and body…to express yourself however you may !!! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality and to be equal !!!"(sic)

The 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker was quick to offer her support to Britney - who back in November 2021 regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life following the termination of a 13-year conservatorship - as she shared the initial post to her own profile.

Over the top of the original post, Jennifer wrote: "Stay strong."

Just days earlier, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who tied the knot with actor Sam Asghari, 28, back in 2022 - had branded her ex-husband's claims that she had not seen her children in "months" and they had decided not to attend her recent wedding as "hurtful."

She said: "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone...it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my INSTAGRAM...it was LONG before Instagram...I gave them everything...Only one word: HURTFUL...I’ll say it...My mother told me 'You should GIVE them to their dad'...I’m sharing this because I can...Have a good day folks!!!”