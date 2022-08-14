Teddy Ray has died at 32.

The comedian - who was known for appearing on HBO Max's 'PAUSE with Sam Jay' - was found dead at a private residence in California on Friday (12.08.22), it has now been announced.

Without revealing a cause of death. broadcaster Comedy Central tweeted:"Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community."

Meanwhile, local police also confirmed that the cause of death is "not yet known" and that an investigation is underway.

Sgt. Brandi Swan told The L.A Times: "About 10 a.m. Friday, Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a death at a private residence in the desert community of Rancho Mirage. The cause of death isn’t known but the investigation is being handled by the Riverside County coroner’s office."

Teddy - whose real name was Theadore Brown - rose to fame by participating in the local comedy scene and eventually made his on-screen debut with an appearance on BET's 'ComicView' before going on to appear on MTV show 'Wild n' Out.'

News of his death comes just weeks after the tragic star had celebrated his 32nd birthday.

In what became his final Instagram post, he wrote: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot ... sun."

Tributes to the comedian poured in with faces from the comedy circuit, with 'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson writing: "Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy" (sic), while fellow funnyman Kevin Fredericks wrote: "Teddy Ray was one of the funniest people to walk this earth."