Sean Bean "would have loved" to have been an artist.

The 63-year-old actor - who is known for his starring roles in the 007 film 'GoldenEye' and the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy - admitted that while he has had some "wonderful experiences" as a movie star, he still "tries" to draw and paint and compared the creative process of it to his own profession.

He said: "I would. But it’s not ended yet (laughs). I’ve had wonderful experiences and traveled the world. It never really crosses my mind to do anything else, but I’d have loved to be an artist. I try and draw or paint. I get all the pens and pastels together, then just end up doodling on a bit of scrap. I love using my hands and my imagination, being productive and making things. I suppose acting combines all those elements. That’s what makes it so rewarding."

Meanwhile, the 'Game of Thrones' star has been "killed off" on screen multiple times during his career and joked that he is "not too bothered" if his character meets a grisly end if it is a part "worth dying for."

He told The Guardian: "I’m not too bothered. If it’s a good part, it’s worth dying for. With scripts, I used to read from the end to see if I was still in them. I’d go: “Oh no, I only last until page 34.” When you’re starting out, you’re much more dispensable. Now they might keep me alive and get their money’s worth. When I first met the 'Game of Thrones' writers, they told me: 'You die but you’re in it for nearly the full season.' But he was a great character and it was a good death, so I didn’t mind. Boromir’s [in The Lord of the Rings] was probably the best death I’ve ever done. It was just so heroic and tragic. I did get a reputation for dying on screen but I’d prefer to stay alive now, if you don’t mind."