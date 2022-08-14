AnnaSophia Robb is 'excited' to get married

AnnaSophia Robb is "excited" to get married.

The 28-year-old actress got engaged to long-term boyfriend Trevor Paul back in September 2021 and admitted that she now looking forward to the big day because of how much a wedding can "bring everybody together.".

She said: "He’s very kind. He’s a really wonderful person. I’m excited [to marry him]. … I finished a film and so I was working and now we’re planning the wedding and … I feel good. I think most of all I’m just excited to have everybody in one place. It’s mostly like … it’s great to have all of the people you love. It’s a unique experience, so I think I more so just feel honoured to have the excuse to bring everybody together."

Meanwhile, the 'Bridge to Terabithia actress - whose fiancé appears to live out of the public eye - starred opposite Austin Butler in the 'Sex and the City' prequel series 'The Carrie Diaries' and gushed that she is "so proud" of her former co-star after seeing his star turn in the biopic 'Elvis.'

She told UsWeekly: "I’m so proud of him. I am just so thrilled for him. You know, when we met during 'The Carrie Diaries', everybody knew he was going to be a movie star. You don’t have a face like that and not be a movie star. But he also, has the intelligence and the dedication and the kindness to really [shine].

"He’s perfect for [the role of Elvis], but he’s perfect not just because he looks [like him], he embodied him. I mean he spent two years of his life studying the man and getting into his bones."

