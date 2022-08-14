Robyn Griggs has died at the age of 49.

The actress - who was known for her role as Maggie Cory NBC soap opera 'Another World' - passed away on Saturday (13.08.22) following a long battle with cervical cancer.

A representative for Robyn wrote on Facebook: "Hi everyone, With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories. I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you." (sic)

Robyn is survived by her husband Mark Wiley and their three children, with her tragic death coming just one month after she explained to Deadline that she was suffering from "four new tumors" more than two years after her first diagnosis.

Back in 2020, the former 'One Life to Live' actress - who began her career as a child actor playing Molly in the original Broadway production of the classic musical 'Annie' and went on to host shows on Nickelodeon - revealed that she was suffering from cancer and had set up a fundraising page on social media for her treatment.

She said: " It's very odd. You feel like lightening bolts are going through you and the next you want to bake a pie. I'm just keeping my chin up and trying to stay positive. Thank you to everyone for your donations. I set this at a low goal but want to raise whatever possible I can. The bills are atrocious. I'm just going to take it moment by moment and keep smiling."