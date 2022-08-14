Paulina Porizkova was told by a plastic surgeon she needed to "fix" her face.

The 57-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday (13.08.22) to post a throwback photo which she alleged had attracted the attention of a plastic surgeon who told her she needed fillers and botox.

Alongside the photograph, she wrote on Instagram: "I found this photo, which I have posted here before, (and thought I looked great in) reposted here on IG by a cosmetic surgeon, and discussing in detail what I needed done. (It has since been deleted- I was looking for it this morning to post the repost.)

"This is what an older woman in the public eye gets to deal with. I’m told my face needs ‘fixing.’ It has somehow gone ‘wrong’ by aging. Is it any wonder that most of us who have the means will resort to some forms of fixing what we’re told is broken?"

The former 'America's Next Top Model' judge went on to admit that while she has had various bits of cosmetic surgery over the years, she has also had a "rough" time accepting her face as it is and urged her followers to think before they speak.

She added: "For the record, I have had laser treatments. And the plasma pen. I’d like to strike a balance between being proud to look my age and still get to feel pretty at times. In my job, I’m faced with my own face in almost unnatural detail – and although I have come to accept most of it, I still have a rough time accepting it all. But telling a woman what she ‘needs’ to do herself in order to be seen as attractive, whether it’s hair color, makeup, ski creams or clothing – or the more invasive options – is shaming her. Every time you catch yourself thinking or saying ‘you know, you should…’ to a friend, stop for a moment. If she doesn’t ask for help, are you really helping?"