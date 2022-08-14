Kourtney Kardashian has supported Travis Barker at a gig from backstage.

The 43-year-old reality star - who has children Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven with ex-partner Scott Disick - married Blink-182 drummer Travis, 46, in May 2022 and took to social media on Saturday (13.08.22) to cheer him on from the side of the stage during an appearance at Machine Gun Kelly’s 'Mainstream Sellout Tour.'

Alongside a slideshow of images showing the newlyweds being affectionate backstage, she wrote: "tour wife." (sic)

'The Kardashians' star then shared a follow up image of herself learning to play the drums in an attempt to be like her husband.

She captioned the photo: "time for drum practice."

The 'Feeling This' rocker - who was previously married to 'Celebrity Big Brother' star Shanna Moakler and has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 with her - was quick to share his photos in a similar post onto his own feed and commented: "Favorite time of the day [black heart emoji.]"

Kourtney responded: "Practice makes perfect" (sic) and Travis replied once more: "When you can’t see and you’re still the most [fire emoji]"

The 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker then teased fans with a setlist item from the show.

He wrote: "Put a middle finger up if you’ll be playing LOVE RACE with us tonight" (sic)

Just moments prior to the surprise appearance, MGK told the crowd: "There's a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me. And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA's own, Travis Barker! Make some noise for him tonight."