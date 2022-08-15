Police are investigating an online threat made against JK Rowling.

The 'Harry Potter' author took to Twitter to send her best wishes to Sir Salman Rushdie shortly after he was attacked on stage in New York state - but her message prompted a threatening response from one user on the micro-blogging platform.

Rowling, 57, initially tweeted: "Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be OK."

But in response, the Twitter user said: "Don’t worry you are next. (sic)"

JK - who has more than 13 million followers on the platform - subsequently shared a screenshot of the threat and asked Twitter to take some action.

She wrote: "TwitterSupport any chance of some support?

"To all sending supportive messages: thank you [heart emojis] Police are involved (were already involved on other threats). (sic)"

Rowling also questioned whether Twitter was being strict enough in enforcing its guidelines.

She said: "TwitterSupport These are your guidelines, right? "Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence... "Terrorism/violent extremism: You may not threaten or promote terrorism..." (sic)"

Now, a police spokesperson has confirmed that "enquiries" are being made after the incident was brought to their attention.

The Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We have received a report of an online threat being made and officers are carrying out enquiries."

Meanwhile, Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) - the entertainment company behind the 'Harry Potter' film franchise - has condemned the threat.

The company said in a statement: "We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena.

"Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York. The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ."