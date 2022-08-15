Millie Bobby Brown has enrolled at Purdue University in Indiana.

The 18-year-old actress - who is best known for starring in Netflix's 'Stranger Things' - has revealed she's enrolled as an online student at the academic institution.

Millie is studying human services at Purdue, which is based in the same state as 'Stranger Things'. However, she'll be doing all of her studying online, meaning she won't need to be in Indiana in order to complete the course.

Millie told Allure that the course will help her to "learn about the system and how to help young people".

Despite this, Millie will also continue to work as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, which helps children in danger.

The actress is conscious of her influence on young people, in particular, and Millie insists she's happy to accept the responsibility that's come her way.

She said: "Of course, people can look at it as pressure or scary, but I think that’s the most exciting part of my job.

"People are all looking at me, ‘What are you going to say, Millie?’ I’m going to say, ‘Young girls deserve an education. Young people everywhere deserve equal rights. [You] deserve to love the people that you want to love. Be the people that you want to be and achieve the dreams that you want to achieve.’ That’s my message."

Millie is also the driving force behind the Florence by Mills skin-care brand. But the 'Enola Holmes' star is keen to insist that she's not perfect, despite her early successes.

She said: "Ultimately, all I wanted to do within my career is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things. I’m not this perfect person that is selling skin-care products and [who is] in 'Stranger Things'. I absolutely have made wrong decisions."