'Jurassic World Dominion''s feathered dinosaurs were included for the first time to update the movie according to the latest scientific findings.

The sixth installment in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise starring Chris Pratt hit cinemas earlier this year and it introduced audiences to a number of dinosaurs covered in feathers which were seen for the first time in the movie series - and now visual effects supervisor David Vickery has explained director Colin Trevorrow wanted the film to give a more accurate depiction of what many dinos actually looked like.

He told Screenrant.com: "I think one of the ... (instructions from Trevorrow) was not sort of correcting the sins of the previous films, because not having feathers on dinosaurs in 'Jurassic Park' and 'Jurassic World' was because science didn't believe that dinosaurs had feathers at the time that those movies were created.

"So the characters have been established, but to try to give back to the fanbase and establish that, 'Okay, we can have feathers in a 'Jurassic' franchise.' That's something that people have been crying out for for a long time ..."

He added that it was also a huge technical achievement to put feathers on the dinosaurs.

Vickery said: "Technically, 'Jurassic World Dominion' really pushed the envelope in terms of feathers. That's a huge creative and technical challenge that we had set before us on the film, but also just trying to realise these creatures in so many different environments, in snow and ice and in the forest and in the hot desert sun, in Malta and in really urban environments, as well as the sort of traditional jungle environments that we're used to seeing them ... "