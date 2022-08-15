Brooklyn Beckham dreams of having 10 children with his wife Nicola Peltz.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham got married earlier this year and he's admitted he can't wait to start a family because he has always wanted to be a young dad - and he hopes the couple will be able to raise lots of kids together when they eventually decide to become parents.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I've always wanted to be a young dad and I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready.

"I could have like 10, but her body ... it's her decision."

Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, married in April after two years of dating. The former photographer recently revealed he would be open to adopting to achieve his dream of having a large family.

He told Variety: "We would love to have a big family one day. We would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt … It'll be so cool to … have little Peltz Beckhams running around."

Brooklyn has also opened up about his career goals after moving away from photography to focus on his love of cooking.

He now hopes to open a pub in Los Angeles and even launch his own range of cookware.

He told Variety: "I would love to have my own pub. I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans. Not like a chef - I’m always going to be learning about cooking. "I want to have so many TV shows, and hopefully one day open up a pub in LA, because L.A. needs a pub."